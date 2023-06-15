Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Trading Down 5.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.41 and last traded at C$29.43. Approximately 356,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average daily volume of 31,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.23.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.64.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Stories

