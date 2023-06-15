Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.56

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.56 and last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 92530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

