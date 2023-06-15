Reviewing Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) & American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -15.04% 1.25% American Express 13.00% 29.44% 3.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 4 7 5 0 2.06

American Express has a consensus target price of $174.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and American Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A American Express $55.02 billion 2.36 $7.51 billion $9.51 18.35

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

American Express beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other. The USCS segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards to U.S consumers. The CS segment offers proprietary corporate and small business cards and provides services to U.S. businesses, including payment and expense management, banking and non-card financing products. The ICS segment focuses on a range of proprietary consumer, small business and corporate cards outside the United States. It also provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and loyalty coalition businesses. The GMNS segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics.

