Reviewing SunCar Technology Group (SDA) and Its Competitors

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 677 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -97.61 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.45 billion $32.16 million 8.49

SunCar Technology Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SunCar Technology Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.31%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.