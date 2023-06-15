Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Financial Contrast

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -162.34% -37.70% -33.69% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $22.47 million 13.90 -$41.43 million ($2.08) -7.25 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CVRx and Revolutions Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Revolutions Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CVRx and Revolutions Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Volatility & Risk

CVRx has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CVRx beats Revolutions Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

