Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.61.

NYSE RVLV opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

