RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading 0.1% Higher

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.
Several research firms recently commented on RIOCF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust, which engages in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
