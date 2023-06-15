RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading 0.1% Higher

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 1,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RIOCF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

(Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust, which engages in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.