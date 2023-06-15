RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

EOG stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.47. 777,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,010. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

