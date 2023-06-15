RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,618,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,540,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.89. 451,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

