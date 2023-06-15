RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,062,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 769,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
BATS:PAVE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,308 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
