RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after buying an additional 6,218,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,769 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,923 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,901,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $107.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,319,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,582,217. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $115.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.18.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

