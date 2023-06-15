RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 886,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,230. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.