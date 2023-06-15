RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.94. 1,669,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,664,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,854,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,747,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 71,380 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 439,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.