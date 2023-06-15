Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.50. 5,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.88. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$3.90.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
