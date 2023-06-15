Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.50. 5,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.88. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$3.90.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.