Rocket Pool ETH One Day Volume Hits $7.88 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,757.61 or 0.07062133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $639.56 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,771.08167811 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $7,552,782.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

