Roth Capital Upgrades Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 542,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 89,950 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.