Roth Capital Upgrades Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.
NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
