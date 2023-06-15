Royal Bank of Canada Trims Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Target Price to GBX 150

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCMF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Dr. Martens to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

DOCMF stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

