Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.96

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 744314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 355,388 shares of company stock worth $11,706,725 and have sold 1,973,048 shares worth $65,311,268. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

