Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 246,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,204. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.