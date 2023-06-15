Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 433 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 79,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,945. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

