Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

