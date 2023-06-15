Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $49,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.53. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

