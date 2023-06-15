Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $56,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $77,642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth $35,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Leidos by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 381,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.68. 80,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

