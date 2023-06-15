Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Invests $8.62 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 6.1% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,372. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

