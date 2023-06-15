Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.25. 77,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

