Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Shares Up 2.8%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.23. 14,454 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 2,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

