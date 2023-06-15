S Dustin Crone Sells 1,000 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $547,714.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S Dustin Crone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $52,570.00.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in C&F Financial by 4,606.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

