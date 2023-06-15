S Dustin Crone Sells 1,000 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $547,714.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
S Dustin Crone also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $52,570.00.
C&F Financial Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.
C&F Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in C&F Financial by 4,606.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.