Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 551.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.