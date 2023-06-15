Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $7,026,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Salesforce by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 551.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,003,987. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.