Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in May

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock remained flat at $100.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $114.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.