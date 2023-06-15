Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Down 56.8% in May

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of Sanofi stock remained flat at $100.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $114.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.80.
Sanofi Company Profile
