Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $25.32 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $25.32 million and approximately $8,070.32 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.50 or 0.06571776 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00034291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00017333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,372,647,631 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,014,208 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

