Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

