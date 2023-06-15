Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.71.
Saputo Price Performance
SAP stock opened at C$31.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
