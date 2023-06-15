Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Price Performance

SAP stock opened at C$31.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$26.80 and a 52-week high of C$37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0186418 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.