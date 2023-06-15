SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Down 31.6% in May

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,628.6 days.

SBI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF remained flat at $19.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. SBI has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

Get SBI alerts:

SBI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.