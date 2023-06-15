Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 90,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

