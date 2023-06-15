Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,773,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 2,476,713 shares.The stock last traded at $52.60 and had previously closed at $52.28.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

