Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,402. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

