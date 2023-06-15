Scotiabank Analysts Give TMX Group (TSE:X) a C$32.00 Price Target

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) has been given a C$32.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
TMX Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.43. The company had a trading volume of 204,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,058. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$29.06 and a 12 month high of C$150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
