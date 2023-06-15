Scotiabank Analysts Give TMX Group (TSE:X) a C$32.00 Price Target

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) has been given a C$32.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE:X traded down C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.43. The company had a trading volume of 204,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,058. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$29.06 and a 12 month high of C$150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$291.53 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.556962 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

