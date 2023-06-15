Scotiabank Cuts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EIFZF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Exchange Income Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

