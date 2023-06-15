Security National Bank of SO Dak Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 411.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 2.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $97.27. 164,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $97.38.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.