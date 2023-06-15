Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.21. 234,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,956. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

