Security National Bank of SO Dak Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 2.0% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.