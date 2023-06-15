Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.18. The stock had a trading volume of 155,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,431. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.