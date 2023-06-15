Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.08. 1,483,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,402. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

