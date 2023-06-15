Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. HSBC raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $87.97. 114,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.