SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.57) to GBX 975 ($12.20) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut SEGRO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.01) to GBX 1,100 ($13.76) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $993.75.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $9.80 on Monday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.