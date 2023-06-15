Selway Asset Management Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 2.0% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $193.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

