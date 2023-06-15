Selway Asset Management Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 2.5% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 10,278 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.67 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

