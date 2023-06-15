Selway Asset Management Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Selway Asset Management lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock worth $1,482,392 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

