Selway Asset Management Has $2.71 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average is $180.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

